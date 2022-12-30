Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala's casteist remark against Archana Gautam faces backlash; NCSC seeks action

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS16LIVE Bigg Boss 16 contestants Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have again surrounded themselves with controversies. From speaking on each other's personal lives to making below-the-belt comments, the fights among the housemates have been getting uglier by the day. Now, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam. The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday.

In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

Gautam had unsuccessfully contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket. According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice.

Archana and Vikkas got into a heated arguement after the former did not let the TV actor make tea. Archana was so upset that she ended up throwing the hot water and Priyanka who was standing close to the two managed to escape it. Vikkas also gets upset and starts throwing things near the gas stove and this horrifies Sumbul and Sreejita.

Meanwhile, this week Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta and Vikkas Manaktala are nominated.

