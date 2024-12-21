PM Modi reaches Kuwait for 2-day visit, becomes first Indian Prime Minister to tour in 43 years

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kuwait for a 2-day visit.

At the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Kuwait for a 2-day visit. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. During the visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and also interact with the Indian community.

In his departure statement, he said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup here in Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said. PM Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

PM Modi's other notable engagements in Kuwait include a visit to the labour camp which houses blue-collar Indian workers. The PM will also address the Indian diaspora at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in the 'Hala Modi' event. Before PM Modi's visit, the MEA said that discussions are underway between both nations on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact. The MEA in this weekly media briefing expected that PM's visit will bolster India-Kuwait ties.

(With agency inputs)