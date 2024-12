Updated on: December 21, 2024 13:56 IST

PM Modi Visits Kuwait: PM Narendra Modi departs for 2-day Kuwait visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to Kuwait, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to a Gulf country since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1981. The visit is scheduled to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of trade, economics, energy, and people-to-people relations.