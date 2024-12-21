French magazine uncovers Pakistan's 'alarming ties' with Jaish-e-Mohammed, claims outfit's proximity to ISI

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) The group reportedly operates huge complexes in Pakistan.

In what comes as another setback for Pakistan, French Magazine Le Spectacle du Monde has claimed to uncover Pakistan's 'alarming ties' with the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). An article titled, 'Jaish-e-Mohammed, Troubled Games in Pakistan' authored by Antoine Colonna - Editor in Chief, published in the Winter 2024 edition traces Pakistan's role in supporting and harbouring terrorist groups despite commitments to combat terrorism, news agency ANI reported.

In the detailed investigative report, the resurgence of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), especially in the Bahawalpur area of Punjab province has been highlighted. The group reportedly operates huge complexes such as Markaz Subhan Allah from the province. These facilities are equipped with dormitories, religious education centres, and even solar-powered self-sufficient systems, and are reported to serve as hubs for terrorists' indoctrination and training.

What does the report claim?

The report relies on satellite images and eyewitnesses to reveal that operations occur in plain sight, with one of the complexes located merely 8 km from a Pakistani military base. The report, translated into English via AI, adds that the satellite photos available on the Planet Labs website show that Jaish-e-Mohammed has two centres in the Bahawalpur area, which are Markaz Subhan Allah and the Usman-o-Ali mosque.

The French magazine says in its report that Masood Azhar's nephew, Muhammad Ataullah Kashif, is the administrative head of the Markaz. The facility reportedly provides extremist religious education as well as physical training to approximately 600 to 700 internal members, while it houses almost 40 to 50 teachers.

The report also highlights JeM's historic connections to Pakistan's ISI, which allegedly facilitates its activities against India.

Pakistan's missile technology a threat: WH official

Earlier on Thursday, a top White House official stressed that Pakistan's sophisticated missile technology is an emerging threat to the United States, adding that the new missile programme will equip it with the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including the US. The remark comes after the US slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency, the National Development Complex (NDC).

(With agency inputs)

