Viduthalai Part 2: Fans praise Vijay Sethupathi's latest crime-thriller, term it a 'masterpiece'

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier, is finally out in cinemas. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film has been well-received by the audience for its impactful storyline. The period crime thriller film was originally announced as a single film in April 2021 but in September 2022 the makers announced that it would be split into two parts. If you are also planning to watch Viduthalai on the big screens, it is highly recommended that you take a look at some of the reactions on X from those who have watched the film already.

One social media user named Apsara R called the film a 'masterpiece' and wrote, ''#Viduthalai2 is a #VetriMaaran masterpiece. A gripping tale of bravery and revolution,masterfully continuing the raw intensity of its predecessor. Directed with precision,it delves deeper into the human cost of freedom and the clash between oppression and resistance.''

SIIMA on its official X handle reviewed the film and wrote, ''Viduthalai Part 2 is a masterfully crafted sequel that deepens the intensity and complexity of its predecessor. Vetrimaaran's direction shines as he weaves a gripping tale of resistance, sacrifice, and systemic oppression. Soori delivers a standout performance, embodying the struggles of a conflicted constable, while Vijay Sethupathi mesmerizes as the enigmatic Perumal Vaathiyaar. With its raw storytelling and impactful performances, Viduthalai Part 2 is a cinematic triumph that stays with you long after the credits roll-an absolute must-watch for lovers of meaningful cinema.''

Calling the film 'decent', another user shared, ''Starts on a high note, but Perumals rise is pretty generic. Second half is engaging and the equations between VJS and Suri has come out good. Too much of puratchi takes out the intensity associated with Vetri's previous works. VJS solid. Manju neat.''

Praising the director Vetrimaaran, a user named Rajkumar VG werote, ''Just watched Viduthalai @cinemas_grand. Vetrimaaran's craft is pure genius @VijaySethuOffl & @sooriofficial brings the heat Music legend BGM is A must-watch! Vetrimaaran's direction and Ilaiyaraaja's music make this film unforgettable!''

Another one wrote, ''Viduthalai Part 2 was solid! Gritty political drama with sheer Vetrimaran brilliance there were some dull points too but that’s fine. Nothing affected the pace of the story.''

