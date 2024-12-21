Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
  Ukrainian drones, in 9/11 fashion, crash into residential buildings in Russia's Kazan | WATCH

Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's city Kazan on Saturday. The drones hit high-rises in the Russian city, setting fire to the buildings. Several news outlets have published video footages, which are reported to be clips shot by eyewitnesses.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 12:34 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 13:16 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Several news outlets have published what appear to be video clips shot by eyewitnesses.

On Saturday morning, several explosives-laden UAVs hit buildings in Russia's Kazan, setting fire to the buildings, authorities said. It is being reported that three kamikaze drones have struck residential high-rises in the Russian city of Kazan. Several news outlets have published what appear to be video clips shot by eyewitnesses, depicting the moment of the attack and its aftermath. 

Following the attack, emergency services reached the site of the incidents, according to TASS. While residents are being evacuated from the impacted building, no casualties have been reported so far. 

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its own Telegram channel that its air defences had shot down one “Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan,” whose capital is Kazan. The statement was later cited by the city administration. Putin has previously demanded that Ukraine should renounce its bid to join NATO and recognise Russia’s gains. However, Kyiv and the West have rejected those demands.

After the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Ukrainian drones have been intercepted multiple times over Russia's capital Moscow as well as other Russian regions. However, only a few UAVs have been able to reach the target. 

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to compromise over Ukraine if any talks take place between him and US President-elect Donald Trump on ending the war. He added that he had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

