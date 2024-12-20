Putin's BIG statement: 'Ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with Trump to end war'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, said that he was ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with US President-elect Donald Trump on ending the war and had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities, news agency Reuters reported. "Politics is the art of compromise," he said. "We have always said that we are ready for both talks and compromises.” At the same time, Putin added that the talks should be based on “the situation on the ground” referring to some of the conditions he previously laid out.

Putin has previously demanded that Ukraine renounce its bid to join NATO and recognize Russia’s gains. Kyiv and the West have rejected those demands.

Putin boasts his military operation

Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied that the ouster of key ally Bashar Assad in Syria had hurt Moscow’s prestige, as he took questions at his annual news conference and call-in show Thursday. He used the tightly choreographed event, which lasted about 4 1/2 hours, to reinforce his authority and demonstrate a sweeping command of everything from consumer prices to military hardware.

Russian military capability now is the strongest in the world: Putin

Sending troops into Ukraine in 2022 has boosted Russia’s military and economic power, Putin said, adding that if he could do it over, “such a decision should have been made earlier” and Russia could have “prepared for it in advance and more thoroughly.” "Russia has become much stronger over the past two or three years because it has become a truly sovereign country,” he said. “We are standing firm in terms of economy, we are strengthening our defence potential and our military capability now is the strongest in the world.”

Putin, who has held power for nearly a quarter-century and began another six-year term earlier this year, said the military was “advancing toward achieving our goals” in what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine.

In response to a question about a new hypersonic ballistic missile that Russia used for the first time last month to strike Ukraine, Putin mocked claims by some Western experts that it could be intercepted by NATO’s air defences.

Moscow could give advance notice of a strike with the Oreshnik missile: Putin

He mockingly challenged Ukraine’s allies to a “high-tech duel,” suggesting that Moscow could give advance notice of a strike on Kyiv with the Oreshnik missile and see if the West could protect the city. “Let them select a target, possibly in Kyiv, put their air defence assets there and we shall strike it with the Oreshnik,” he said with a dry smile. “Let’s see what happens.”

Speaking on a visit to Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Putin’s comment by asking, “Do you think it’s a sane person?”

Putin calls general's killing a security ‘blunder’

Russia is making steady, if slow, advances in Ukraine, but has also suffered embarrassing setbacks. On Tuesday, Lt. Gen Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb planted outside his apartment building in Moscow — a brazen assassination claimed by Ukraine that brought the conflict once again to the streets of the Russian capital. Putin described Kirillov’s killing as a “major blunder” by Russia’s security agencies, noting they should learn from it and improve their efficiency.

Moscow's troops are also battling Ukrainian forces in the Russian region of Kursk, where they have launched an incursion. Asked when they would drive the Ukrainians out, Putin said “we will certainly kick them out” but wouldn’t say how long it would take.

In a flourish typical of the marathon news conferences, he asked members of the audience to unfurl a banner presented to him by marines fighting in Kursk as he spoke about

