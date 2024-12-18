Russia detains Uzbek national who planted bomb and live-streamed killing of nuclear protection forces chief

Follow us on Image Source : AP Igor Kirillov killed in Moscow explosion

Moscow: Russian intelligence agency said on Wednesday that it has detained a suspect in the killing of a senior general in Moscow. The suspect was described as an Uzbek citizen recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services. Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, didn't name the suspect but said he was born in 1995.

According to a statement by the FSB, the suspect said that he was recruited by Ukrainian special services. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed Tuesday by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine's security service levelled criminal charges against him. A Ukrainian official said the service carried out the attack.

Kirillov was the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces. His assistant also died in the attack.

How did the suspect kill Krillov?

The FSB said the suspect had been promised a reward of USD 100,000 and permission to move to a European Union country in exchange for killing Kirillov. The agency stated that, acting on instructions from Ukraine, the suspect travelled to Moscow, where he picked up a homemade explosive device. He then placed the device on an electric scooter and parked it at the entrance to the residential building where Kirillov lived.

The suspect then rented a car to monitor the location and set up a camera that live-streamed footage from the scene to his handlers in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Once Kirillov was seen leaving the building, the suspect detonated the bomb. According to the FSB's statement, the suspect faces “a sentence of up to life imprisonment.”

Who was Krillov?

Kirillov, 54, was the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces and was under sanctions from several countries, including the UK and Canada, for his actions in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, Ukraine's Security Service, or SBU, opened a criminal investigation against him, accusing him of directing the use of banned chemical weapons. Russia has denied using any chemical weapons in Ukraine and, in turn, has accused Kyiv of using toxic agents in combat.

Kirillov, who took his current job in 2017, was one of the most high-profile figures to level those accusations. He held numerous briefings to accuse the Ukrainian military of using toxic agents and planning to launch attacks with radioactive substances — claims that Ukraine and its Western allies rejected as propaganda. The bomb used in Tuesday's attack was triggered remotely, according to Russian news reports. Images from the scene showed shattered windows and scorched brickwork. Russia's top state investigative agency said it's looking into Kirillov's death as a case of terrorism, and officials in Moscow vowed to punish Ukraine.

