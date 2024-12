Updated on: December 21, 2024 9:43 IST

Yoga Tips, 21 Dec 2024: Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years, Reveals Study

The latest study of 'Indian Journal of Medical Research' says that by making just two changes in lifestyle, 58% people of the country can avoid the risk of diabetes...First--total diet replacement...i.e. by including fruits-vegetables, whole grains, low fat proteins...so that metabolism improves..an