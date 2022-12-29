Bigg Boss 16: Archana's 'Baap nahi Ban Sakta' comment on Vikkas fumes internet; netizens demand her eviction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUZZAMMILTHAKUR Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam from the sets of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss house is now turning into a battleground after the frequent fights between the contestants have been gaining pace. Be it Sumbul-Shalin, Shalin-Tina or Archana-Priyanka, the clashes seem unstoppable in the house. In a new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala were seen locking horns.

In the promo shows Vikkas near the sink shouting and telling Archana, "Apne baap ko bol jaake yeh (go and tell your father this)." An angry Archana screamed back as Vikkas, and said, "Baap pe mat ja… nahi ban sakta tu toh (don't talk about my father. You can even be a...)"

Now after the clip was shared, fans have called out Archana Gautam for such comments. This was by far, the dirtiest fight of the season. Netizens have been slamming Archana for going so personal. One of the users wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss

#BiggBoss16 Archana needs to be disciplined very strictly this time, eviction would be the logical end. That was a whole new low against Vikas, which shouldn't be tolerated. And this is not the first time she'sgone this low! Please do the right thing!". Another fan applauded Vikkas's clam reaction, "I'm a #ShivThakare's Fan but #VikkasManaktala wife had a miscarriage #ArchanaGautam saying "Tu kabhi Baap Nahi Ban Sakta" But the way Vikkas controlled his emotions he earned so much respect!".

"My heart goes out to you #Archana is so evil that she can use a miscarriage to her advantage. She will not talk to her baap/bhai with "kutte ki tarah" logic.We all know his 'jaat' word was corrected and he quoted it proper", tweeted another user.

Fans have also been comparing the two with Bigg Boss season 4 contestants, Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Deja vu, Archana and Vikas giving Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari vibes". "Archana can comment about Priyanka's parents and raise questions on their 'parvarish (upbringing)' but the moment someone comments about her parents she loses calm", read another comment.

Well, this is not the first time Archana went out of the boundaries and took a dig at contestants' personal life. Going to this extend should not be entertained on the show. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

