Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De lock lips as Abdu Rozik & Shiv Thakre watch them kiss

Bigg Boss 16: On the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shared a kiss, surprising Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Despite not getting along previously, the housemates were having a good time, joking around and during this, Soundarya and Sreejita kissed each other. Their 'scandalous' act surprised the boys who responded to it with loud hoots.

Soundarya and Sreejita also asked Abdu and Shiv to do the same, but both declined and said they would rather be kissed by a girl. Abdu, in an adorable voice, asked "Paagal hai kya" (Are you crazy?) in response to the request. Soundarya then playfully flirted with Shiv and kissed him on the cheek, which made Abdu feel jealous. However, Soundarya eventually kissed him as well, making both boys very happy and saying they could now sleep well. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, this week there are eight nominated contestants, including Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. The safe contestants are Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare.

For the unversed, Ankit Gupta is the most recently evicted contestant from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'. He called himself a misfit in the show, but revealed that his biggest lesson is to never underestimate people. "The experience has been life-changing. I was sceptical and when I was called, I told them that I am the wrong person because I don't argue or fight, I won't speak ill or fight with anyone. But I was like let's do something out of my comfort zone. The experience has been great, I learned a lot and saw a lot. The way Salman sir used to make us understand things was so different. It was an amazing experience," he said.

