One Nation, One Election: BJP MP PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of Joint Parliamentary Committee

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Thursday that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary has been appointed as the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with examining the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. This committee will scrutinize legislative measures related to conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move aimed at streamlining electoral processes and reducing the recurring expenditure associated with frequent polls.

The current JPC will have 27 members from Lok Sabha and 12 from Rajya Sabha. The committee will be tasked to submit the report to Lok Sabha on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament. Just before Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, the House adopted the motion moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal regarding forming the Joint Parliamentary Committee for two bills on 'One Nation One Election.' Meghwal had moved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the Constitution, also called the 'One Nation One Election Bill'.