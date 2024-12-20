When is winter solstice? Know date, Indian timings and more about shortest day and longest night of the year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when is winter solstice, the date, timings and more.

Winter in the Northern Hemisphere will officially begin on Saturday, December 21, 2024, when the winter solstice occurs. This event marks the longest night and the shortest day of the year. The winter solstice occurs when one of the Earth's poles is located away from the sun. The longest nights occur around this time. After the winter solstice, the days start getting longer again. People celebrate the winter solstice all over the world. This year the winter solstice is going to happen on December 21, 2024.

Significance of Winter Solstice 2024

According to astronomy, the winter solstice is the period when the days will get longer and the nights will get shorter, which marks the beginning of the winter season. In the sky, the Sun is at its lowest position. In the Northern Hemisphere, the first day of winter is known as the winter solstice.

It is important not just in India but all over the world. It is a time to feast and celebrate new beginnings. It is also an occasion to give thanks for the abundance of the planet. For both Wiccans and Pagans, the winter solstice is one of the most important holidays of the year. Many Pagans believe that energy is at its peak at this time and magic is at its strongest.

Winter Solstice 2024 Timings

Winter solstice time - 02:49 PM

Winter solstice sunrise - 07:10 AM

Winter solstice sunset - 05:29 PM

How is the winter solstice celebrated?

winter solstice is an important holiday in many countries. The day falls around Christmas. People around the world celebrate the day in different ways. Lighting bonfires, eating, singing, dancing and spending time with loved ones are all part of the winter solstice celebration. For Pagans, the winter solstice is a season of new beginnings, rebirth, metamorphosis and creativity. Candle lighting rituals mark the celebration of the coming of the light and the "rebirth" of the sun.

