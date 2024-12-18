What is Snowmanning? Know what doctors have to say about THIS new holiday dating trend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about the new holiday season dating trend, snowmanning.

The holiday season is a time of joy and spreading love. It's also the season to snuggle by the fireplace, drink hot cocoa, and maybe even find a new love interest. However, amid this holiday cheer, there has emerged a new dating trend causing worry for doctors: snowmanning.

Yes, you heard that right. Snowmanning is the latest dating trend making headlines and causing quite a stir in the medical community. But what exactly is snowmanning and why are doctors warning about potential STI risks? Let's dive in and find out.

What is snowmanning?

It is known as snowmanning when one begins a relationship during the holiday season and then terminates it when the celebrations have ended. The term originates from the concept of building a snowman, which involves much effort and time but can easily melt away in the first sign of warmth.

It is not rare when a person feel lonely during the holiday season, especially if he or she does not have a significant other. Pressures of having a significant other create impulses and hasty conclusions while jumping into relationships and ending up in situations which people have not fully thought through, especially snow-manning and becoming one of those ways to deal with loneliness.

Why is it a concern?

While ending a relationship may not seem like a big deal, it becomes problematic when it involves physical intimacy. Many people who engage in snowmanning often do so with multiple partners, which greatly increases the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

As per HT report, according to a recent survey, 20% of British people have fallen victim to this tendency, which typically results in abrupt communication cuts or ghosting. Doctors warn that the health hazards, such as contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI), might have far more serious repercussions than the emotional toll of being ignored.

Why so many British people fall into the snowmanning trap was also highlighted by the poll. During holiday get-togethers, impulsive decisions are frequently caused by factors such as alcohol (15%), loneliness (11%), and the need for connection.

Dr Crystal Wylie, a GP at Asda Online Doctor, warns that snowmanning can cause more than just emotional harm.

Dr Wyllie explained: "December is a time of celebration and connection, but it’s important to stay informed about sexual health.

"Planning ahead with contraception, or accessing support after unplanned sexual activity, is key to enjoying the festive season while staying safe."

STIs are no joke, it comes with chronic pain or pelvic inflammatory diseases. STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea can even lead to infertility.

Data shows that 401,800 STI infections were diagnosed in England last year, a one-third rise from 2020. This coincides with the fall in condom use.

To all of those people who are already in a snowmanning situation, be honest and open with your partner; discuss expectations and boundaries as well as the use of protection during sexual activity. If there is concern regarding STIs, get tested and ensure proper medical treatment is acquired.

ALSO READ: What is Nest Syndrome? Know why 30-40 year old marriages fail, even elderly couples are getting divorced