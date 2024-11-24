What is Nest Syndrome? Know why 30-40 year old marriages fail, even elderly couples are getting divorced

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Nest Syndrome? Know why marriages fail

In Hinduism, marriage is considered a relationship of seven lives. But now this relationship is not able to last even for one life, let alone seven lives. If the relationship is not working out well after marriage, people are separating without hesitation. Now getting a divorce is not a big deal. But this is not happening only among the youth, even the elderly have started getting divorced and separating. In the last 5 years, the cases of divorce among people above 50 years of age have doubled. Couples are getting separated by mutual consent. This is called Grey Divorce. The biggest reason behind divorce at this age is believed to be the nest syndrome. Let us know what is the nest syndrome that is becoming a major reason for divorce among the elderly.

What is Nest Syndrome?

Empty nest syndrome is a situation where parents are left alone in their home i.e. their dream nest. Their children leave home for studies and jobs. In such a situation, single parents start suffering from sadness and loneliness. Many times, even after becoming a victim of this syndrome, people are unable to recognize the symptoms.

What is Grey Divorce?

Grey divorce is a situation when people get separated after spending a long time in married life. They get divorced and get separated at the age of 50-60 years. Separation after living together for such a long time is called silver splitters. In the last few years, cases of grey divorce are increasing rapidly all over the world.

What are the reasons for late divorce?

Children moving abroad - A big reason for separation at this stage of life is loneliness in life. Children of most couples are either settled abroad or have settled in some other city for work. In such a situation, the parents live alone and get separated when the fights increase. Loss of attachment - After a certain age, the attachment to each other starts to fade. There is an increase in fights over trivial matters. Many times people tolerate everything because of their family. But after the children become self-dependent, the couple decides to separate. Separation of children - In many cases, it has been found that children have distanced themselves from their parents after marriage. They have limited their relationship with them. Due to this tension and conflict start increasing. In such a situation people decide to separate. Expectations not fulfilled - When two people live together, there are always expectations. After marriage, people have expectations from each other. Life is spent in fulfilling them. But after a certain time, it becomes difficult to fulfill the expectations and people start living separately. Extra marital affair - Now marriage is not a bond. People are engaged on social media. New relationships are being formed. People of any age are having extramarital affairs. Which is becoming a reason for the breaking of relationships.

