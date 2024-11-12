Do you get manipulated in relationships? Know 6 signs of how clever minds use your emotions

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know 6 signs of Manipulation in relationships

The relationship of friendship and love is something that we choose. If we get good friends and love, life improves. But when people start looking for their benefit in these relationships, then manipulation begins. Many times we get so engrossed in relationships that we are not able to understand that we are being manipulated. Let us tell you what manipulation is and how people manipulate relationships.

What is Manipulation?

The simple meaning of manipulation is to take advantage of your friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, whatever it is, and then disappear when they need you. That is, to use someone else for your benefit. Nowadays, in relationships like doi or prem, people get their work done by manipulating the other person and when they need them, they disappear. This has a very bad effect on the mental health of the person who is manipulated.

6 signs of Manipulation in relationships

Controlling your thoughts: Sometimes people become so generous in their relationships that they don't even realize that they are acting according to the other person. That means your friend or partner completely controls your thoughts. You do everything according to their liking but when it comes to you, it is not that important for them. Disappearing when needed: Whenever your friend or partner needs you, you are there for them, from going out to going to the hospital. But when you need them for some work, they make some excuse or the other. Reducing motivation: If you want to do something but your friend or partner refuses you by saying that you will not be able to do this work. You will not be able to do this work. And if this has happened many times, then it means that they discourage you again and again, Insult in front of others: If your friends find faults in everything you do and shout at you in front of others, then you should immediately get out of such a relationship. Whether it is a relationship of friendship or marriage Getting emotional to get your work done: If your friends are repeatedly making you emotional to get their work done, then you should be careful. False praise: There is a lot of difference between praise and false praise. Now you have to decide whether the other person is really praising you or is just doing all this to remain on the good list.

