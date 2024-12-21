Pratap Sarangi has bluish discolouration, Mukesh Rajput still feeling dizziness: Injured MPs health update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Pratap Sarangi

As per the latest health update of the injured BJP MPs during the Parliament scuffle, Pratap Sarangi is said to have a swelling and a bluish discolouration over his cheekbone and Mukesh Rajput is still feeling a bit of dizziness. The acrimonious face-off between the opposition and the ruling NDA over alleged insult to B R Ambedkar took an unprecedented ugly turn in Parliament premises on Thursday with claims of pushing and shoving involving MPs, leaving two BJP members Sarangi and Rajput hospitalised. Konyak, a woman BJP MP from Nagaland, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during the protest which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, "In Sarangi ji, we noticed today that he has a swelling and a bluish discolouration over his cheekbone. We're going to get an X-ray done whether it's some minor fracture or whether it was because of the injury above the eyebrow and the blood has trickled down. There's some blood collection over the cheekbone. Mukesh Rajput is still feeling a bit of dizziness. He's also not feeling comfortable...We are monitoring them"