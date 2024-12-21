How do probiotics and green leafy vegetables help with constipation? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Probiotics and green leafy vegetables help with constipation.

Constipation is a very uncomfortable and frustrating condition. Many people are searching for effective solutions to promote healthy bowel movements but often miss two powerful solutions: probiotics and green leafy vegetables. These natural remedies not only enhance digestion but also play a significant role in alleviating constipation symptoms.

What are probiotics and how do they help with constipation?

Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as "good" bacteria. They provide a host of health benefits when consumed. These little powerhouses help maintain a healthy balance of the gut microbiome, which is essential for overall digestive health.

When we spoke to Dr V. Mohan – Chairman and Chief Diabetologist – of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and Ms. Umashakthy – Dietician – of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, they said that probiotics play several roles when it comes to relieving constipation. They ensure proper gut motility and the movement of the intestinal muscles is enhanced, so stool moves through the digestive tract more efficiently. A second important role is reducing the inflammation in the gut, which probiotics have shown to do.

List of Indian foods rich in probiotics:

Curd (Dahi)

Buttermilk (Chaas)

Lassi

Idli Batter

Dosa Batter

Dhokla

Kanji

Pickles (Achaar)

Fermented Rice (Pazhaya Sadam)

Appam Batter

Sprouted Lentils (Ankurit Dal)

Importance of leafy greens in a diet

Green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse for digestive health. They contain an enormous amount of fibre that helps to keep your bowel movement regular. Insoluble fibre in the greens adds bulk to stool. This increase in volume makes it easy for food to pass through your intestines without getting constipated. Leafy greens also help stimulate peristalsis, which are the contractions that help move food through your digestive tract. This natural stimulation is a part of the digestion process.

Many green vegetables also contain magnesium which is essential for drawing water into the intestines. The softer the stools will be, and easier will be the passage, as long as the intestine remains hydrated.

Prebiotics too, these veggies are- They feed the good bacteria in the gut that further promotes overall digestive health. Including spinach, agathi, ponnaganni, drumstick leaves, mint, coriander and curry leaves in any meal can significantly improve gut function and healthy digestion without much effort.

