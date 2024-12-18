What is the importance of gut health? Expert explains reasons behind rising awareness in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how the gut impacts your health.

By the year 2025, Gut Health’ had reached the level of the most discussed topic, and it is quite understandable as well. People across the countries, especially in India, and cities like Delhi, have begun to understand that their digestive system is not merely restricted to the breaking down of food. It is central to the entire physical as well as mental health.

Your Gut and Its Impact on Your Health

When we spoke to Dr Brajendra Prasad Singh, Associate Director - Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, he said that we have trillions of microorganisms living in our gut, termed as microbiome i.e. our 'gut flora' which is responsible for many functions apart from digestion. They assist in boosting immunity, they work with mental health, and they help in eradicating diseases from the body. Hence one can understand the reason why the gut is termed as the second brain of the body.

Researchers have found that there is a functional relationship between the gut and the brain through the gut-brain axis and this relationship can be used to communicate. This communication network can interfere with your feelings, stress levels, and your mental health.

As for Delhi, a recent survey showed that about 64% of the population surveyed reported having digestive problems within the past 12 months and almost half of that number reported that these problems hampered their energy levels and mood. Inescapably gut health is at the core of the way we feel and function daily.

Which brings us to the question: Why Is Gut Health So Much In Focus?

Of note, hectic lifestyles, changing eating habits, and exciting discoveries in science fuel the discussion. This brings us back to the question above.

Why is Urban Lifestyle a Struggle?

The pace of life in a city like Delhi often entails fasting, processed food, stress and neglecting everything else, all of which affect the gut. Acid reflux, abdominal discomfort, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome among other issues are raising alarm bells. For instance, the Delhi Gastroenterology Forum documented a statistic showing that the last five years have seen a 15% increase in IBS in that area as well.

What about the modern-day predicament of diet?

While turning to freshly cooked meals is a wise idea, the majority of fast and packaged items are what so many of us reach out for out of necessity. These low-fibre, nutrient-deficient items throw gut bacteria off-kilter. On the upside, though many people do now look to fermented and plant-based diets instead. Held that overconsumption of such foods is the cause of gut issues.

The Relation to Mental Health

Because of the heightened amount of information circulating about stress and anxiety, people are amalgamating their mental and gut health together. How many times have you been about to present before an audience and your stomach starts churning? That is the gut-brain connection. It operates on a reciprocal basis. One consequence of looking after your gut is the immense potential for improving stress management.

Exciting Advances in Science

Breakthrough research on gut health has revealed just how crucial the microbiome is. Scientists have identified ways to boost good bacteria, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system with the right diet and habits.

The Role of Social Media

Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have played a big part in making gut health easy to understand and accessible. From probiotic-packed recipes to simple wellness tips, influencers are helping people incorporate gut-friendly habits into their daily lives.

Gut health isn’t just a trend—it’s becoming an essential part of how we take care of ourselves. And it’s about time!

Simple Tips for Better Gut Health

Improving gut health doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are a few steps to get started:

• Include More Fiber in Your Diet: Load up on whole grains, fresh fruits, and vegetables—they’re essential for a happy gut.

• Keep Yourself Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps your digestive system work like a well-oiled machine.

• Add Good Gut Foods: Include probiotics (like yoghurt and kimchi) and prebiotics (like bananas and onions) to feed the healthy bacteria in your gut.

• Stress Less: Simple activities like yoga, meditation, or even a walk in the park can do wonders for reducing gut-related problems.

• Be Careful with Antibiotics: Only use antibiotics when you need them. Taking them too often can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut.

• Feed Your Gut the Right Way: Add foods rich in probiotics, like yoghurt and kimchi, and prebiotics, like bananas and onions, to help your gut bacteria flourish.

• Manage Stress for a Happier Gut: Simple habits like yoga, meditation, or even a refreshing walk outdoors can do wonders for your gut and overall well-being.

A New Focus on Gut Health

At Max Smart Hospital, they have noticed a 30% increase in patients asking about gut health in the past year. It’s a clear sign that people are realising the gut isn’t just about digestion—it’s the foundation of a healthier, happier life.

ALSO READ: Want to treat bloating? Expert shares tips to improve improper digestion