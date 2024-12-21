Robin Uthappa, T20 World Cup 2007 winner, faces arrest warrant for alleged Provident Fund fraud | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Robin Uthappa with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 trophy.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has landed in a soup as an arrest warrant has been issued against him in relation to an alleged EPF (Employee Provident Fund) deposit fraud. Reports have emerged that the T20 World Cup 2007 winner has failed to pay Rs 24 lakhs in dues.

Reports state that the warrant has been issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer in KR Puram, Bengaluru. However, the order will be void if Uthappa settles the dues.

As per the order, Uthappa, the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, needs to clear the dues by December 27 or face arrest. The former India opener is accused of not depositing provident fund amounts into the accounts of his employees after deducting the same from their salaries.

Robin Uthappa: T20 World Cup 2007 winner and an IPL veteran

The 39-year-old made his international debut for India against England in an ODI match played at the Maharani Usharaje Trust Cricket Ground in Indore on April 15, 2006. His career got off to a brilliant start after he scored a match-winning knock of 86 off 96 balls, including 12 fours and a six against England in that fixture.

He was also a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2007 in the Caribbean. Uthappa played a total of 46 ODIs for Team India and aggregated 934 runs at an average of 25.94 with the help of six half-centuries. His last ODI game came against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 14, 2015.

Uthappa made his T20 debut for India in their T20 World Cup 2007 campaign openers against Scotland on September 13, 2007. He was a member of India's T20 World Cup 2007-winning squad. The Karnataka-born could only manage to play 13 T20Is and accumulated 249 runs at a strike rate of 118.00.

He played 205 IPL games and represented six teams (Mumbai Indians, RCB, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings) during his career. He amassed 4952 runs in his IPL career with the help of 27 half-centuries.