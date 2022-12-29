Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta to reunite soon? Good news for 'PriyAnkit' fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHAHAR_GALLERY Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka & Ankit Gupta to reunite soon?

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' started in October and since then, the contestants have not got a chance to meet their family or loved ones. However, with the New Year approaching, housemates may get a chance to meet their family members after a long time. Ankit Gupta, who was evicted last week, left several fans disappointed, and now he might grace the show as a guest.

According to social media buzz, Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha or his mother will enter the house to meet him. There are rumours that Ankit Gupta will once again enter the house to meet Priyanka Choudhary. Either him or her brother Yogesh will be seen during family week.

Sumbul's father will yet again be seen in the show during the family week. Shalin Bhanot will get some time to spend with his mother. Tina Datta's father Tapan Datta is going to enter the house.

The cutest member of 'Bigg Boss 16' house Abdu Rozik will get a surprise visit from his father in the show.

However it is not clear who would be coming in for Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan.

Last week, Ankit Gupta was evicted after housemates voted him out for making the least contribution to the show among the nominated contenders. Many people criticised the elimination and urged the makers to bring the actor back on the show.

