Jasprit Bumrah six wickets away from all-time India record, set to surpass Kapil Dev

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of breaking Kapil Dev's all-time record for the country in Test cricket. Bumrah has 194 scalps to his credit in 43 Tests and needs six more to become the fastest India pacer to 200 wickets in the red-ball format.

The record currently belongs to the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil. The legendary allrounder had bagged his 200th wicket in the 50th Test of his career while playing against West Indies in Port of Spain in March 1983. In all likelihood, Bumrah is expected to reach the milestone in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against Australia.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. The right-arm seamer has claimed 21 wickets in the first three matches of the series at an astounding average of 10.90. The pacer has already bagged two five-fors and a four-wicket haul.

Other than giving India key breakthroughs throughout the series, Bumrah has also displayed his leadership ability. Bumrah had to don the captain's hat in the series opener in the absence of Rohit Sharma and showcased that he could be the ideal successor.

The boxing day Test will start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia squad for the remaining two Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG):

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India's squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana