Do you keep dirty utensils in the sink? It can cause THESE dangerous diseases, warns expert

Well, 'dirty utensils' increase the risk of deadly diseases. Are the dirty utensils being washed in the morning in your house due to cold? If yes, then be careful! Salmonella, Listeria and E-coli bacteria are born on dirty utensils kept in the kitchen for a long time, which do not end even after the utensils are cleaned. The result is that when food is served in such utensils, they enter the stomach through food. As strange as their names sound, their work is equally dangerous. People who are already sick, whose immunity is weak or women who are about to become mothers, fall ill due to the attack of these bacteria. Vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea and indigestion are all problems caused by this. If the condition is serious, the risk of abortion and kidney failure also increases.

The matter is serious, so leave laziness and be careful. Do not be lazy in keeping the kitchen, utensils and sink clean. Not only this but understand this also. Food items kept in the fridge for a long time are also the root cause of disease. If we are talking about the kitchen and kidneys, then not only the way of storage but also wrong eating habits in winter make us sick. Excess salt and excess sugar are also making the kidney sick. This triggers the problem of high BP and sugar. If BP is high then the kidney is sick, if there is too much glucose in the blood, then the fine filters of the kidney start malfunctioning. The result is kidney failure. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev how to keep the kidney healthy.

The danger of bacteria

Weak immunity

Vomiting and stomach pain

Diarrhea problem

Risk of kidney failure

Risk of miscarriage in pregnant women

Effects on the kidneys

High creatinine level

Kidney Stone

UTI Infection

Polycystic kidney

Protein Leakage

Two enemies of the kidney

Salt is poison for the kidneys. Excess salt disturbs the sodium balance in the body and it eventually affects kidney function. Sugar is poison for the kidneys, high glucose in the blood causes kidney filters to malfunction and it increases the risk of kidney failure.

Symptoms of kidney problem

Blood in the urine

Loss of appetite

Back pain

Make your kidney healthy

Control your weight, chances of kidney failure are 7 times higher if your weight increases. Stress also causes high BP and it affects the kidney. Kidney disease is more common among anxiety patients. One needs to control sugar levels too as 70% of sugar patients have kidney disease.

How to avoid kidney problems?

Work out

Control your weight

Don't smoke

Drink plenty of water

Don't take junk food

Do not take too many painkillers

How to protect your kidneys with home remedies?

Drink 1 teaspoon of neem leaves juice in the morning

Drink 1 teaspoon juice of Peepal leaves in the evening

Cause of gallstones

Drinking less water, eating too much salt and sweets. Eating more non-veg, calcium and protein imbalance and also, genetic factors.

Beneficial in kidney stone

Sour buttermilk

Horse gram dal

Radish leaves

Barley flour

Kidneys will remain healthy

Boil the gokharu in water and let it cool. Drinking gokharu water once a month will protect you from kidney stones and infections.

