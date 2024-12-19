Do you keep dirty utensils in the sink? It can cause THESE dangerous diseases, warns expert

Well, 'dirty utensils' increase the risk of deadly diseases. Are the dirty utensils being washed in the morning in your house due to cold? If yes, then be careful! Salmonella, Listeria and E-coli bacteria are born on dirty utensils kept in the kitchen for a long time, which do not end even after the utensils are cleaned. The result is that when food is served in such utensils, they enter the stomach through food. As strange as their names sound, their work is equally dangerous. People who are already sick, whose immunity is weak or women who are about to become mothers, fall ill due to the attack of these bacteria. Vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhoea and indigestion are all problems caused by this. If the condition is serious, the risk of abortion and kidney failure also increases.
The matter is serious, so leave laziness and be careful. Do not be lazy in keeping the kitchen, utensils and sink clean. Not only this but understand this also. Food items kept in the fridge for a long time are also the root cause of disease. If we are talking about the kitchen and kidneys, then not only the way of storage but also wrong eating habits in winter make us sick. Excess salt and excess sugar are also making the kidney sick. This triggers the problem of high BP and sugar. If BP is high then the kidney is sick, if there is too much glucose in the blood, then the fine filters of the kidney start malfunctioning. The result is kidney failure. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev how to keep the kidney healthy.
The danger of bacteria
- Weak immunity
- Vomiting and stomach pain
- Diarrhea problem
- Risk of kidney failure
- Risk of miscarriage in pregnant women
Effects on the kidneys
- High creatinine level
- Kidney Stone
- UTI Infection
- Polycystic kidney
- Protein Leakage
Two enemies of the kidney
Salt is poison for the kidneys. Excess salt disturbs the sodium balance in the body and it eventually affects kidney function. Sugar is poison for the kidneys, high glucose in the blood causes kidney filters to malfunction and it increases the risk of kidney failure.
Symptoms of kidney problem
- Blood in the urine
- Loss of appetite
- Back pain
Make your kidney healthy
Control your weight, chances of kidney failure are 7 times higher if your weight increases. Stress also causes high BP and it affects the kidney. Kidney disease is more common among anxiety patients. One needs to control sugar levels too as 70% of sugar patients have kidney disease.
How to avoid kidney problems?
- Work out
- Control your weight
- Don't smoke
- Drink plenty of water
- Don't take junk food
- Do not take too many painkillers
How to protect your kidneys with home remedies?
Drink 1 teaspoon of neem leaves juice in the morning
Drink 1 teaspoon juice of Peepal leaves in the evening
Cause of gallstones
Drinking less water, eating too much salt and sweets. Eating more non-veg, calcium and protein imbalance and also, genetic factors.
Beneficial in kidney stone
- Sour buttermilk
- Horse gram dal
- Radish leaves
- Barley flour
Kidneys will remain healthy
Boil the gokharu in water and let it cool. Drinking gokharu water once a month will protect you from kidney stones and infections.
