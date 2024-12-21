Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, December 21? Here’s what to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bank holiday today

Banks across India follow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on holidays and remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. However, today, December 21, falls on the third Saturday, and all banks will remain open for business.

Are the banks closed today?

• Banks are open today, December 21, because it is the third Saturday of the month.

• RBI orders closure only on second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

• No specific holiday under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act applies to today.

Bank holidays in December 2024

• December 25: All banks in India will remain closed for Christmas.

• Local banks may also observe holidays on 26, 27, 30 and 31 December.

• Check your local holiday calendar for specific closures.

How to check bank holidays in your state

• Visit RBI’s official website for detailed information on holidays.

• Contact your nearest branch or bank manager to find out if a particular category will be closed.

Financial transactions during bank holidays

• Use net banking for tasks such as fixed deposits, recurring deposits, or fund transfers.

• UPI services remain functional for seamless money transactions.

• ATMs and mobile banking apps can handle cash withdrawals and other basic services.

Stay informed to avoid inconvenience and plan your financial tasks accordingly.

