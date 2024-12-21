Vidya Balan to Radhika Merchant: Celebs attend 2nd day of Ambani school's annual function

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Many popular celebrities including Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khattar, and Geeta Basra appeared on the second day of the Ambani School's annual day.

After Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan attended the first day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day, the second day was no less than the first one. It was also a star-studded night as many popular personalities including Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Harbhajan Singh, and Geeta Basra among others attended the annual day on Day 2. For the event, Vidya wore a floral kurta and arrived with her husband Siddharth.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were also spotted with their daughter, Hinaya, and the cricketer's mother. The family were captured posing for photographers. Geeta looked stunning in a black dress paired with matching stockings and boots, while Harbhajan donned a red shirt, black denim, and a cap.

Actor Ishaan Khatter made a stylish appearance, wearing a white shirt, denim jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses. The Dhadak actor posed for the cameras with a smile and gave a thumbs-up before heading inside the venue. Businessman Mukesh Ambani, who is also the school's founder, was seen with his son-in-law Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Day 1 of DAIS' annual day 2024

On Day 1 of the Ambani school's annual day, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya, and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, performed together for a Christmas-themed stint.

Many other B-towners gathered together under the same roof on Thursday night to cheer for their kids, who study at Dhirubhai Ambani School. Several pictures and videos from pap accounts and fan pages are all over social media wherein celebs like Aishwarya, Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza among others are seen cheering for their children.

