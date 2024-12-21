Nathan McSweeney reacts after getting dropped from Australia's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nathan McSweeney reacts after getting dropped.

Cricket Australia selectors have not given Nathan McSweeney the kind of gift he would have wanted for Christmas as he has been dropped for the final two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Though "devastated", McSweeney has taken his axing on the chin and is willing to "work really hard" so that he is ready when the opportunity comes knocking on his doors again.

"Yeah, devastated," McSweeney told Channel 7 on Saturday. "I get the dream come true and then didn't quite work out the way I wanted. But, it's all part of it and I'll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity. I think it's the game we're in, if you don't take your opportunity and you are not performing as well as you want to then your position is never safe. So, I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn't able to take my opportunity but as I said, I'll work really hard to make sure if the opportunity comes around again, I'm definitely ready."

The right-handed batter is now looking forward to reuniting with his family members in Brisbane ahead of Christmas and to representing Brisbane Heat in the ongoing 14th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"Looking forward to get back to Brisbane where my family is, special time of the year, Christmas time, and get to play for the Heat, a team I love very much and had a really good time last year," McSweeney concluded.

McSweeney was a tad bit unlucky as he had to face India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Bumrah got him out quadruple times and had the wood over him.

His best outing with the willow in hand came in the first innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval when he scored 39 off 109 deliveries with the help of six boundaries before edging one to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Bumrah.

Notably, the Australian selectors have placed their bets on Sam Konstas to succeed as opener in the final two Tests of the series.