OnePlus Watch 3 to launch with Apple’s Digital Crown-like rotary dial: Details here

OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch with a rotating crown, marking it a first of its kind from the wearable portfolio of the company. The design is said to be inspired by Apple’s Digital Crown.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 12:11 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 12:11 IST
OnePlus Watch
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Watch

As the tech world has been anticipating the launch of the OnePlus 13 series on January 7 (2025), the company is reportedly preparing to expand its wearable portfolio with the OnePlus Watch 3, set to debut in early 2025. According to a Smartprix report, the smartwatch will offer significant upgrades, including a rotating crown.

Rotating Crown: A Tactile Navigation Upgrade

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to retain a design similar to its predecessor but will introduce a rotating crown, marking a first for the brand's wearables. Inspired by Apple’s Digital Crown, this rotary dial will enable more intuitive navigation through the smartwatch interface, complementing its touchscreen. Rendered images leaked by Smartprix showcase this key design enhancement.

Advanced Health Tracking and LTE Connectivity

The smartwatch will feature an enhanced heart rate sensor suite, including ECG functionality, offering users advanced health insights. However, the availability of ECG will depend on regional regulations.

OnePlus is also exploring LTE connectivity, enabling the Watch 3 to function independently of a smartphone. This feature, already present in OPPO Watches in China, maybe region-specific.

Powerful Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

Under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 3 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It will operate on Watch OS 5 + RTOS for a seamless and efficient user experience.
The device will pack a robust 500mAh+ battery, promising long-lasting performance for daily use.

A strong contender in the wearable market

With its refined design, rotating crown, LTE connectivity, and advanced health features, the OnePlus Watch 3 is shaping up to be a formidable competitor in the smartwatch market.

