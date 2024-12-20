Blood clotting in veins increases by 100 per cent due to pollution, know prevention tips from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Blood clotting in veins increases by 100 per cent due to pollution.

These days people of Delhi-NCR are facing a triple attack. First the extreme cold, and on top of that the poison of pollution, Delhi has once again become a gas chamber where AQI is above 450. In such a situation, people need to be very careful. Health is deteriorating due to winter blues and pollution combined with cold has become even more dangerous. The latest research shows that due to pollution, the risk of blood clotting in the veins increases by 100%. Blood clots in the veins mean high blood pressure, heart attack and brain stroke. That is why according to WHO, pollution is also largely responsible for the 50 lakh deaths caused by brain stroke every year. Not only this, breathing in pollution continuously also increases the risk of mental diseases.

Those who are suffering from sugar-BP or are comorbid have to be more alert. Health experts say that the double attack of cold and pollution has made these diseases uncontrollable. The sugar level increases due to viral and chest infections. Due to this, the dose of patients dependent on insulin has to be adjusted. Seeing the situation, health experts have warned that this dangerous combination of diabetes and hypertension will increase the risk of heart disease manifold. In such a situation, let us know from Swami Ramdev how we can reduce the effect of cold and pollution and also know how to control sugar and BP.

Avoid toxic air

Small particles in the air reach the lungs from the breath, from the lungs to the blood, from the blood to the entire body and then to all the organs and cause harm. Due to this, the risk of serious diseases increases. Pollution has a bad effect on the lungs, eyes and brain.

The best cure for allergies

People who have allergy problems should mix 100 grams of almonds, 20 grams of black pepper and 50 grams of sugar. Now add 1 teaspoon of this powder to 1 glass of milk and boil it. Drink this milk at least once a day.

The surefire way to make your lungs healthy

To overcome the triple attack of cold, pollution and fog, drink raw turmeric cooked in milk daily. Mix some Shilajit in this milk. By drinking this milk, the lungs will remain healthy and you will remain healthy in winter. Apart from this, definitely eat gram flour roti, liquorice and roasted gram.

Lungs will become stronger

Pollution has the most effect on the lungs. To strengthen the lungs, drink Shwasari Kwath. Apart from this, you can boil liquorice and drink it. Drinking masala tea daily will also be beneficial.

Remedies to get relief from allergies in the throat

People who have throat allergy problems should gargle with salt water. Apart from this, do nasyaam with almond oil. Eating liquorice gives relief to the throat and removes the problem of allergy. Apart from this, apply warm mustard oil on the soles while sleeping, this will give relief. Also, put mustard oil in the navel. Putting mustard oil in the nose will also give relief.