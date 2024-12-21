India TV Sports Wrap on December 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Afghanistan are all set to take on Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI with an eye on the series win. On the other hand, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Afghanistan to meet Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Afghanistan will play Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday.

Nathan McSweeney devastated by omission from Australia's Test squad

McSweeney is devastated by his omission from Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hobart Hurricanes to face Perth Scorchers in BBL 14

Hurricanes will take on Scorchers in match No. 7 of BBL 14.

Sydney Sixers to face Sydney Thunder in BBL

Sixers will meet Thunder in match No. 8 of the ongoing BBL.

Sri Lanka Cricket amends its constitution

Sri Lanka Cricket has amended its constitution for good governance and transparency.

AC Milan beat Verona in Serie A

AC Milan defeated Verona 1-0 in Serie A.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Pink Panthers defeated Warriorz 31-28 in match 123 of PKL 11.

Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan to finish PKL 11 season on a high

Titans defeated Paltan 48-36 in match 124 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to meet Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Pirates will take the mat against Giants in match 125 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi to square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers