What is SAD? Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips for winter blues

These days, the entire North India is experiencing severe cold. After December 25th, the intensity of cold will increase. Some people like cold weather, but for some people, it becomes difficult to survive the 2 months of cold. Due to cold weather and lack of sunlight, sadness often sets in. Some people become victims of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in winter, which is also called winter depression. Its symptoms are similar to depression.

What is winter depression?

Depression in winter is a mental health issue that occurs during the cold days. Due to a cold, a person becomes very irritable. One becomes lazy in every work. Due to this stress increases. This can happen anytime from the beginning of extreme cold to its end. Winter depression can happen to anyone.

Why does depression occur in winter?

The main causes of winter depression are extreme cold and lack of sunlight. The days in winter are also very short and the temperature is low. Lack of sunlight affects life. Due to this, a person feels negative, sad and sick. Sometimes melatonin, the hormone associated with sleep, also becomes a cause of depression in winter. Melatonin is produced in the body due to lack of sunlight. This further increases the risk of winter depression.

Symptoms of winter depression

Feeling sad and stressed

Lack of energy

Excessive sleepiness

Weight gain

Lack of interest in any work

Feel like crying

Frequent food cravings

Feeling irritated

How to avoid winter depression?

Spend 30 minutes in the sun every day

Eat healthy and fresh food

Do daily workout

Take help of meditation and yoga

Think positive and stay with family

Eat foods rich in vitamin D

Who gets winter depression?

If you have recently given birth to a child. If someone in your family has a mental health-related illness. If you have ever suffered from depression or anxiety in the past. You have recovered from a major and serious illness. If you live in a very cold place, then you may be a victim of winter depression.

