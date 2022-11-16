Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16 November 16 LIVE Updates: Smoking room sealed over contestants' rule violation
Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2022 22:20 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot

Bigg Boss 16 November 16 LIVE Updates: Since Sajid Khan has been elected the captain of the Bigg Boss house, some of his decisions have landed the other participants in trouble. He is seen smoking openly and despite repeated warnings by Bigg Boss, continues to break the rules. As a result, Bigg Boss locks up the smoking area. Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vij and Soundarya Sharma have been nominated for eviction this week. One out of the four nominated contestants will be evicted from the house this weekend. Stay tuned here for minute-to-minute update of your favourite reality show Bigg Boss.  

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 16

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid Khan refuses to apologise for rule violation

    After smoking room was sealed for rule violation, Sajid Khan refused to apologise saying he is a 'smoker'.  

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss scolds housemates

    Bigg Boss came down heavily on the housemates who violated the rules of the smoking room. He also locked the smoking area.  

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ankit calls Archana 'Rakhi Sawant'

    Ankit said that Archana Gautam is trying to 'Rakhi Sawant' on the show. He said that Archana is forgetting that Rakhi was called on the show for entertainment but she never won. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv throws Archana's clothes

    After Archana refuses to do house duties, Shiv started to trouble her. He began by throwing her clothes outside his room. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid-Archana lock horns over tasks

    After Sajid asks Archana to clean the dirt, she refuses and says she won't clean after bathing. They get into a war of words. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid Khan asks for cigarettes

    Captain Sajid Khan requested Bigg Boss with folded hands to send his carton of cigarettes and lighter. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss reverses Sajid's decisions

    Bigg Boss was upset that Sajid Khan decided the house duties based on 'chit system'. This decision was declared null and void by Bigg Boss. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid Khan decides duties

    Said Khan used 'chit system' to divide duties among the housemates. This upset Bigg Boss. 

