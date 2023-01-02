Bigg Boss 16, Jan 2 LIVE: Housemates express their take on Tina-Shalin's bond; Nomination task begins

Monday, January 02, 2023
     
India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2023 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 2 LIVE: In today's episodes, Bigg Boss calls the contestants to the confession room and asks them what they think of Shalin and Tina's bond after the two became close during MC Stan's concert in the house. Contestants strongly expressed their opinions about Shalin and Tina's chemistry. Meanwhile, Tina and Nimrit get into a shouting match in the house. On the other hand, the nomination special begins, and the housemates indulge in a task. The task causes contention among the contestants, and the task strains Sajid and Nimrit's bond. It will now be interesting to observe how the dynamics between the housemates change. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates. 

 

