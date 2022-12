Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 28 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 16 December 28 LIVE Updates: After a verbal spat between Archana, Vikkas and Priyanka gets out of hand, Shalin Bahnit intervenes and turns the house upside down. he begins to knock down the house furniture and demands that the doors to the main entry be opened right now. Priyanka, Vikkas and Shalin are also nominated for eviction this week. Follow minute-by-minute updates from your favourite reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News