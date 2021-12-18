Saturday, December 18, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh, Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh, Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: In tonight's episode of the show, Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi in this way anytime inside or outside the house. Salman is also not happy with Abhijit and the way he asked for a kiss from Devoleena.

Updated on: December 18, 2021 21:43 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh, Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh, Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonight's episode of the reality show, host Salman Khan will be seen taking a class of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour inside the house. During the episode, Salman will question Ritesh about his indifferent attitude towards Rakhi. He says: "What is the use of your education if you don't know how to talk to your wife?" Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against him as she does not want to lose him. Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi in this way anytime inside or outside the house. Salman is also not happy with Abhijit and the way he asked for a kiss from Devoleena. He says: "You cannot show disrespect towards women." Furthermore, Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor and Remo D'Souza will be seen as special guests on the show.

Just in case you missed the fun, here are the highlights from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE:

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman shows contestants the 'kiss incident' that happened between Devoleena and Abhijit.

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman hints at violence involved in Ritesh's life before, leaving everyone shocked.

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi breaks down in front of Salman, reveals what Ritesh does to her. 

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman Khan bashes Ritesh for his ill-behaviour with Rakhi Sawant

    Salman is super angry with Rakhi's husband Ritesh for his ill behaviour with the actress. He bashes not just him but also others for not showing him the right way.

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman Khan finally makes an entry, all set in a mood to bash contestants for their behaviour. He slams every time for not completing any task.

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi locks Devoleena in jail this time.

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The housemates are divided between Rashami and Devoleena. Who will go to jail this time?

  • Dec 18, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Devoleena loses her calm after Abhijit takes her name for jail

    Devoleena Bhattachajee gets angry with Abhijit when he takes her name for the jail. It seems like her and Rashami Desai's friendship is over, once and for all!

