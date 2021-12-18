Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh, Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonight's episode of the reality show, host Salman Khan will be seen taking a class of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale for their behaviour inside the house. During the episode, Salman will question Ritesh about his indifferent attitude towards Rakhi. He says: "What is the use of your education if you don't know how to talk to your wife?" Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against him as she does not want to lose him. Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi in this way anytime inside or outside the house. Salman is also not happy with Abhijit and the way he asked for a kiss from Devoleena. He says: "You cannot show disrespect towards women." Furthermore, Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor and Remo D'Souza will be seen as special guests on the show.

Just in case you missed the fun, here are the highlights from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15.