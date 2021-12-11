Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh kisses her on the show; contestants tease her

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOBI1122 Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh kisses her

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's relationship is making headlines. From Ritesh's pictures going viral on social media with another wife and a child to Rakhi and Ritesh kissing each other on the show. The coming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to spice up their romance. Well, it is from the latest episode in which Rakhi and Ritesh shared an adorable moment while they were with other housemates in the garden. They were discussing their marriage with other contestants and they started teasing them shouting "Kiss kiss kiss."

Ritesh went near to Rakhi pulled her closer and after looking into each other's eyes with love, they kissed each other. Ritesh kissed Rakhi on her lips and she was so surprised by his gesture that couldn't stop herself from blushing after he moved away from her. Looking at them all the contestants started teasing Rakhi.

While on one side these moments are grabbing the attention, pictures of Ritesh with his other wife and a child going viral on social media is also creating headlines.

Rakhi's wedding and her husband have created a social media frenzy, thanks to some pictures posted on a Twitter handle going by the name of Ritesh Singh. The owner of the Twitter handle, who claims to be Rakhi's husband, has posted photos from what he says was his wedding and more with his wife and child. These pictures are in sync with Rakhi's revelation 'Bigg Boss 14' that her husband was married before.

In his caption, he writes: "Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier [career] and future. So pls don't spread hate for me. I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans. I am exposed."

This revelation comes in the wake of speculation on social media that the man claiming to be Rakhi's husband is actually a camera person from the reality show. These pictures, therefore, have raised more questions than answers.

Everyone is waiting to know the truth.