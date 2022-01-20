Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for home collection. RAT to be done at Rs 100
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Rashami Desai-Devoleena at loggerheads after former tries to hit latter

Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Rashami Desai-Devoleena at loggerheads after former tries to hit latter

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 20: After super emotional family episodes, the contestants are finally back on their track of fighting. During the 'Ticket To Finale' task, a number of housemates went at loggerheads with each other but the highlight of the night was the war between friends turned foes-- Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 22:59 IST
Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 LIVE: Rashami Desai-Devoleena at loggerheads after former tries to hit latter d
Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 LIVE: Rashami Desai-Devoleena at loggerheads after former tries to hit latter during task

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 20: After super entertaining and emotional family special episodes, the contestants geared up for the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Just yesterday, Bigg Boss assigned a task in which Tejasswi Prakash and Ahijit Bichukale were standing opposite each other. Tonight's episode saw the continuation of the same. The episode not only showed the fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit but also between friends turned foes Rashami Desai and Devoleena. Just in case you are unversed about what happened, read the HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 20, 2022 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And, the episode comes to an end!

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is Rakhi trying to play smart or dumb?

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita-Nishant's unending cold war!

    Shamita speaks to Rajiv and Prateik and tells them that she is quite upset with Nishant for how he has been behaving. She says that he is being with people who have backstabbed him and calling her 'self-obsessed.' Nishant, on the other hand, gives his explanation to Rajiv and says that it is not always Shamita who can get upset.

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nishant wins the task, but will Rajiv give him 'Ticket To Finale'?

    After Nishant wins the task, Bigg Boss asks Rajiv if he wants to see the new people as the contenders in the finale or want to reverse his decision. He agrees with the new name and says that he is satisfied.

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Look, who took Abhijit Bichukale's bite!

    During the task, Devoleena bites Abhijit Bichukale which leaves him infuriated. He picks up a stone to hurt her but throws it away. Devoleena after seeing the marks rushes to the washroom and gargles. She questions herself as to how she can do that thing.

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan asks Rashami Desai to favour Tejasswi but she denies to do so. Rashami says she doesn't believe in making any deals during a task nor does she favour anyone. But Karan asserts that she has done this even before.

     

  • Jan 20, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tejasswi faces Rakhi's mockery!

    Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card. Abhijit continues to play the task and locks horns with Devoleena.

     

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News