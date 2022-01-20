Bigg Boss 15, Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Rashami Desai-Devoleena at loggerheads after former tries to hit latter

Bigg Boss 15 Jan 20: After super entertaining and emotional family special episodes, the contestants geared up for the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Just yesterday, Bigg Boss assigned a task in which Tejasswi Prakash and Ahijit Bichukale were standing opposite each other. Tonight's episode saw the continuation of the same. The episode not only showed the fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit but also between friends turned foes Rashami Desai and Devoleena. Just in case you are unversed about what happened, read the HIGHLIGHTS: