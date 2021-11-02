Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana extend support to Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'Atankwadi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS, ASIM RIAZ Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz, Himanshi extend support to Umar after Simba Nagpal calls him 'Atankwadi'

This season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is riding high on drama, fights and arguments. Within a month, the reality show has witnessed some of the most ugly spats in the house. During various tasks, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundraa are seen at loggerheads. The recent episode will see one of the most biggest fights of the house between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. Everyone tried to calm them down but things turned out to be worse.

The makers released a promo of the episode in which we can see Simba and fighting with each other during a task. After a verbal spat, Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool with full force. Since he directly fell into the pool, he did not get hurt. Soon after the act, Ieshaan Sehgaal who was standing close to them condemned Simba's act and rushed and told him that he was wrong.

Simba's violent act has agitated people on social media and they are demanding his eviction. Netizens are slamming him for apparently calling Umar 'aatankwadi' (terrorist) during the tasks and advising him not to wear surma.

Now, Umar's brother Asim Riaz has reacted to the incident and has come out in his support. Asim took to Twitter and said, "It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication It will require will power You will need to make healthy decisions You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal, It will be worth it."

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana who was also a contestant in the reality show took a dig at makers of the show for conveniently changing the rules every year. She also claimed that even after being violent Simba Nagpal will be proven right in the end.

She tweeted, "Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga."

Speaking about the show, it recently witnessed the elimination of singer and songwriter Akasa Singh during this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode with host Salman Khan.

