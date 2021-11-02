Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhinav Shukla condemns online threats to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter

Bigg Boss fame Abhinav Shukla on Tuesday (November 2) took to Twitter and shared a strong message against the user who sent rape threat to Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter after he took a stand for fellow team member Mohammed Shami. The actor tweeted, "Threats against a 10 month old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved!"

Several users expressed solidarity with Abhinav's tweet. One of the user said, "The such mentality people still exist in our society, sometimes I feel there should be a proper system working in our country to track social media trollers & arrest them for their toxicity."

Another said, "Govt should do psychiatrist test of every citizen every six months. They should set up a team about this matter. Imply some rules cuz these type of threats, only psychos can give. Really so scared now."

Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday (November 2) sent a notice to the city police and said it has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in a India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Mohammad Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.