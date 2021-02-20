Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHUKLA09 Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla joins 'Pawri' trend, declares Rubina Dilaik winner

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has been evicted from the house but he is rooting ard for his wife Rubina Dilaik to be the winner. The TV actor has been continuously asking fans to vote for the Shakti actress and has been supporting her in all ways. Joining the viral trend of 'pawri ho rahi hai,' Abhinav Shukla on Friday shared a video with a Bigg Boss twist. The actor wrote, "Pawrty ho rahi hai ? #voteforrubina"

In the video, Abhinav can be seen saying "dosto yeh mai hoon" pointing towards himself, then bring an apple in the picture, he says "yeh seb hai." Then pointing towards his mushy picture with wife Rubina, Abhinav declares, "Aur yeh Bigg Boss 14 ki winner hai."

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have won the best jodi award in Bigg Boss 14. Getting emotional about the same especially after the journey they have had in the show, Abhinav penned down a note saying, "We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Earlier, during a task where contestants were supposed to spill out their deepest darkest secrets to get immunity from evictions, Rubina had confessed that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November last year, and that was the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

"Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we were not here together on the show, perhaps we would not have been together)," she had said.

Host Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, February 21. The top five contestants fighting for the trophy are-- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.