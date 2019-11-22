Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s reality show might get an extension of one month

Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 might get an extension of one month

Bigg Boss 13 has been making quite some noise on the social media for a few weeks now. TV actor Sidharth Shukla has especially been the center of attraction ever since the show started. Now just the fans storming the internet with their support for their favorite contestants, the show has topped the TRP charts as well. Considering the buzz around the controversial reality show, it is reported that Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for 4-5 weeks.

According to the reports in Spotboye, Bigg Boss 13 was supposed to end in 15 weeks but will now end after 20 weeks. It may stretch till February 2020. This won’t be the first time when the show will get extended, but Bigg Boss 8 was also stretched for a month. Since host Salman Khan did not have his dates vacant for the show, filmmaker Farah Khan was brought on board as the host.

For the past few days, Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling headlines for friends turned enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fall out. The two are at the loggerheads in the show and are seen fighting about everything that happens. Their fallout has not just helped the show in entering the list of Top 10 TV Shows but has also raised a storm on the internet with fans supporting their favorite contestants.

