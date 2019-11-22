Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz

Image Source : TWITTER Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has refused to leave the headlines in the past week. The show has not just topped the TRP charts but has raised quite a storm on social media with fandoms fighting in support of their favorite contestant. BB13 has been especially attracting many eyeballs in the past few days as ‘best friends’ Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have turned foes in the house. There is hardly any minute of the day that the two have not fought over one thing or another. In the latest episode, things turned sourer when they started pushing each other.

Those who are ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 know that Sidharth and Asim’s friendship has been the most talked about thing in the show. They gained massive popularity for their bond that stood by them on social media. Now that the two contestants are at loggerheads, their fan armies are also biting each other off on Twitter. From #WeAreWithSidShukla to #JusticeForAsim, several hashtags are trending online. After the latest episode on Thursday, twitterati once again stood in support of TV actor Sidharth Shukla and hailed him for keeping patience during the fight with Asim.

One twitter user wrote, “Salute to the patience of Sidharth Shukla..Jis hisab se Aasim ja jake ghus rha tha Sid ke andar utna to Sid ne kuch react kiya hi nhi” Another said, “bro you doing great .. Bole to action ka reaction” Check out the reactions here-

#WeAreWithSidShukla

Sid is best ..his attitude attract the people...he is backbone of #BB13 . Not try to gain sympathy by fake rona dhona — Aadil Khan (@akaadilkhan00) November 22, 2019

#WeAreWithSidShukla

Only one.....

No team...

No friend.... — Rajesh kumar raut (@rkraut0) November 22, 2019

He used to walk with his friends and now when the new wild card entries came then why asim is reacting unnecessarily.Whatever be the situation we love you @Sid @SShuklaFCNepal @Siddians #WeAreWithSidShukla #WESTANDBYYOUSIDSHUKLA https://t.co/NlFmyTJ87B pic.twitter.com/j9tsUk8GRi — Risav Karki (@RisavKarki) November 22, 2019

It was very cleared that Sana is strongly supporting sid...Atleast she was trying to come in between as we can see Asim ws provoking Sid badly so Sana was the only one to come in between.. #WeAreWithSidShukla — swati pandey (@swatipa45197415) November 22, 2019

https://t.co/Tx6sLtlkz6#WeAreWithSidShukla see real face of her punjab ki achi bolne wali what was the shehenazz Gill people love u. Even this way the reason shehenazz Gill saved himanshi to show her real face now decision on people #sidnazz #BiggBoss13 #evictedasimriyaz — Pradosa Ranjan Swain (@PradosaSwain) November 22, 2019

Asim ne bola humare waha haat use nahi hota isliye tu haat pocket mein leke ghum raha tha...ya fir khud ki insult nahi karana chhata kyuki tere push se sid hilega tak nahi....#WeAreWithSidShukla — Syini Sinha (@sinha_syini) November 22, 2019

In the upcoming episode, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill will eb seen fighting to become the next captain of the house. The competition will again give birth to a fight between Sid and Asim as the later will get upset about Himanshi getting hurt.

