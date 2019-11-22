Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz

Those who are ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 know that Sidharth and Asim’s friendship has been the most talked about thing in Bigg Boss 13.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 7:31 IST
Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz
Image Source : TWITTER

Twitterati hail Sidharth Shukla’s patience during fight with Asim Riaz

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has refused to leave the headlines in the past week. The show has not just topped the TRP charts but has raised quite a storm on social media with fandoms fighting in support of their favorite contestant. BB13 has been especially attracting many eyeballs in the past few days as ‘best friends’ Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have turned foes in the house. There is hardly any minute of the day that the two have not fought over one thing or another. In the latest episode, things turned sourer when they started pushing each other.

Those who are ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 know that Sidharth and Asim’s friendship has been the most talked about thing in the show. They gained massive popularity for their bond that stood by them on social media. Now that the two contestants are at loggerheads, their fan armies are also biting each other off on Twitter. From #WeAreWithSidShukla to #JusticeForAsim, several hashtags are trending online. After the latest episode on Thursday, twitterati once again stood in support of TV actor Sidharth Shukla and hailed him for keeping patience during the fight with Asim.

One twitter user wrote, “Salute to the patience of Sidharth Shukla..Jis hisab se Aasim ja jake ghus rha tha Sid ke andar utna to Sid ne kuch react kiya hi nhi” Another said, “bro you doing great .. Bole to action ka reaction” Check out the reactions here-

In the upcoming episode, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill will eb seen fighting to become the next captain of the house. The competition will again give birth to a fight between Sid and Asim as the later will get upset about Himanshi getting hurt.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Mahira Sharma, compliments her lips

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySona Mohapatra on Anu Malik's stepping down: It's a symbolic victory Next StoryDostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan share fun-filled pictures after wrapping Punjab schedule  