Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla hugs Mahira Sharma, compliments her lips

After Bigg Boss 13 mid-week finale, the dynamics inside the house has definitely changed. While good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have turned enemies even engaging in physical fights, a new friendship is blossoming in BB 13 house. In the last episode, Sidharth and Mahira, who have locked horns several times in the reality show, were seen in a completely different light altogether.

This happened during the Swayamvar task when Shehnaaz Gill ordered the two teams to insult each other, Shefali Jariwala targetted Mahira for being fake. She further mocked the actress on her lips and said that her lips will burst open if someone pricks them as they are too big to be normal.

However, Mahira took her words sportingly and said that people are jealous of her as she has the best lips in the house and went on to ask Sidharth that what does he think about her lips. On this Sidharth said that he backs Hindustani Bhau’s statement of bade honthon wali chipkali. On face Mahira laughed over his answer however, later she confronted Sid whether he really believes that about her lips. On hearing this he giggles and denied the statement by saying that in the pressure of the game he said this, however, he doesn't mean it.

He further praised her lips and said that he is lucky to have such lips as other girls undergo surgery to get fuller lips. Mahira who has started liking Sidharth gets an adorable hug by him when she was busy cooking in the kitchen. He came from behind and gave her a cute hug as well.

