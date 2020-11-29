Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIKUSHARDA/FILEIMAGE Bharti Singh not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show post drugs row? Here's what Kiku Sharda revealed

Popular comedian Bharti Singh recently came in the limelight for all the wornd reasons. She came under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drugs case and was arrested along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. However, a few days later they were released on bail and now we hear reports claiming that she has been dropped out from The Kapil Sharma Show. The reports said that the channel has decided to take the decision of removing the comedienne from the ongoing show which is currently hosted by Kapil Sharma. While there been no official announcement about the same but her co-comedian Kiku Sharda has reacted to the same.

According to Bollywood Times, when Kiku was asked about the same, he said, "We shot yesterday, and she wasn’t there at the shoot. But that’s quite normal as she doesn’t shoot with us for every episode." He added, "In fact, I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it."

Meanwhile, there were also reports that said that Bharti resumed work soon after her release on bail and shot with Krushna Abhishek for The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti has played roles of Titli Yadav, Kammo Bua, and Guddu on the comedy show. Whether the reports are true or not, only time will tell!

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the NCB on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world. First Bharti was arrested after which, Harsh was nabbed by the agency after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west which led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana.

The NCB has invoked various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances pertaining to possession of small quantities of restricted drugs and their consumption.

-With IANS inputs