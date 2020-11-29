Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, admitted in hospital

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting 'Kargil,' admitted in hospital

Rahul Roy who rose to fame through popular and debut film Ashiqui has suffered from a brain stroke and is now admitted to a hospital. This news comes to shock for all the fans of the popular actor of the 90s era. According to a report in the Indian Express, the actor was shooting for his upcoming film titled 'LAC – Live the Battle' in Kargil when the incident took place. It was due to the harsh weather conditions that caused the stroke after which he was taken to Srinagar and then to Mumbai. The actor is now admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

The news of Rahul's health condition was confirmed by his brother Romeer Sen to the portal and said that "he is recovering." His brother-in-law in an interview with ABP News said, "He has been kept in the ICU as a precautionary measure. There is nothing to worry about." The 52-year-old actor was tested for COVID-19 and his report came negative.

Meawhile, further the report said that he has completed the shooting of his film. Speaking about the project, it is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Directed by Nitin Kumar Guptam the film is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Rahul in the same will be seen playing the role of a Major. The film also features Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.

Speaking about his filmy career, he has been a part of films like 'Pyaar Ka Saaya', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Sajan Ke', to name a few. Apart from films, Rahul has also been a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 1 where he was announced the winner.

-Further details awaited