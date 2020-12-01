Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI/HAARSH Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa brutally trolled post drug probe. Know why

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got themselves embroiled in a controversy when they got arrested under a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Even though they got released on bail but the talks about the same never ended. Not just their professional life but their personal life is also coming under the radar of trollers. Yet again, the two of them were attacked by trolls online ahead their third wedding anniversary on December 3. It all happened when both Haarsh and Bharti shared loved-up post on their respective Instagram handles speaking about how difficult situations get eased up when you have the support of your partner.

Haarsh while sharing the image wrote, "When we are together nothing else matters." While Bharti wrote a heartening caption reading, "Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength...my power, my strength, my best friend, my love...one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby."

The couple was attacked in the comments section where people trolled them for the consumption of drugs. But Haarsh did not let the bad words affect him and gave it back to the haters. He wrote, "First put your photo as the display picture. If you think your photo is worth showing." Have a look at the negative comments here:

Their industry counterparts like Priyank Sharma, Shikha Singh, Karan Singh Chhabra and Sunayana Fozdar dropped heart emojis on the post. Speaking about their arrest, it took place after NCB seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during a raid at their suburban Andheri house and his Versova production house. They were granted bail on November 23 by a special NDPS court.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to drop Bharti from their team. However, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have been denying such reports.