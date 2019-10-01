Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget as Maya is deadlier this time, WATCH

Promo of Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winget playing the role of psychopath Maya has finally been released by the makers and it will definitely leave you wanting for more.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 19:42 IST
The much-awaited promo of the second season of popular daily soap Beyhadh 2 has finally been released by the makers and it is deadlier. Jennifer Winget who will be seen playing the role of Maya again really seems to be a psychopath and in search of revenge. The promo was unveiled during a LIVE social media event and it left the fans wanting more. The promo shows Maya in a devastated state desperately wanting to take revenge from the person she cannot stand.

Revealing the promo, Jenny said, "I am scared and nervous to share this promo with you all. I really hope that you like the first look of Beyhadh. I want you all to give you honest feedback. Aapki ki wajah se Maya wapas ayi hai, aap he ki wajah se Beyhadh wapas aya hai." 

In the promo, the actress can be seen holding a alarm clock in her hands, sitting on the floor and says, "Aksar yeh soch kar neend nahi aati, ki koi chain se so raha hai." Beginning with a calm tone, her voice slowly turns dangerous and throws the clock with full force and breaks it into pieces. Have a look at the same here:

Jennifer enjoys playing Maya on screen. Talking about the same, she said, "I cannot wait to be Maya again. Playing Maya has been quite life-changing for me. Though I have done a lot of work before and after but Maya is very-very close to my heart. I really enjoy playing this crazy psycho person."

The show previously starred Kushal Tandon as Arjun. Well now, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary have been roped in as the male leads. During the promo launch, she said that she cannot reveal much about their character now.

