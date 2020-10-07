Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani's 6-year-old son tests COVID-19 positive days after wife Neha Swami

Television actor Arjun Bijlani, a few days back informed his fans about the COVID-19 positive report of his wife Neha Swami. And while he was hoping the best for his kid, a shocker came for him when his 6-year-old son Ayaan also tested positive for the virus. The 'Naagin' fame took to Instagram and shared a picture with his boy along with a post informing about his health and also the fact that he is now in quarantine with his mother. Arjun wrote, "The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus.

Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance. At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay indoors. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don’t take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home (sic)."

Arjun also shared a video of himself taking the swab test for coronavirus. Alongside he wrote, "Sucks !!! Good news -The rapid tests of ayaan me and my two helps are all negative.. will test again in 2 or 3 days . Thank you for all your wishes . Neha is fine .. keep us in your prayers ."

On October 4, Arjun shared the news of his wife and wrote, "Hey guys my wife has tested positive for Covid-19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers (sic)."

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

While in an Instagram story, Swami said she was "asymptomatic" and asked fans to pray for the family's safety.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in web series State if Siege: 26/11 where he played the role of an NSG commando. The show was based on Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died fighting terrorists in the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008.

