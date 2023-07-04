Aly Goni surprises girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin with a gigantic diamond ring | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN BHASIN Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most-loved TV couples. The former Bigg Boss contestants entered the reality show as best friends and realised their love for each other inside the house. After their Bigg Boss stint, the couple garnered a colossal fan following leading to the #JasLy trend almost every day.

Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 28. For those unversed, the couple runs a YouTube channel together and makes regular vlogs. On Tuesday, Aly Goni shared the birthday vlog on the YouTube channel which not only surprised his girlfriend but also their fans. Aly gifted a stunning diamond ring to Jasmin leaving everyone teary-eyed.

The vlog starts with a glimpse of the surprises Aly planned for Jasmin. Later, the couple can be seen sitting at the airport and sharing that they couldn't board the flight as Jasmin booked mistakenly booked tickets for July and not June. However, they reach Kashmir, where Aly planned the birthday surprise with his sister. After surprising Jasmin with the ring at his home, the family then celebrates her birthday at a restaurant.

Watch the full vlog here:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are not tight-lipped about their relationship and share their day-to-day life events with their fans on social media. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni opened up about their relationship and how he kept his friendship alive with love with Jasmin.

"Frankly speaking, we are not like a normal couple. We don't live our lives like that. We are still living in that zone. We have all been in relationships in the past, and one can feel a lot of pressure in a relationship. People have to think a lot before doing something, and that is not there in our relationship. We don't feel that pressure," he had said.

