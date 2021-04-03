Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta test Covid positive, Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar wishes speedy recovery

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test Covid positive

The host of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Covid cases in Mumbai are increasing rapidly and the newlywed duo is the latest victim. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that he has tested positive. He asked his fans to stay safe and follow the safety precautions. Shweta also reposted the message on her Instagram.

Aditya Narayan wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to comments to wish them a speedy recovery. She wrote, "Get well soon!!"

Many new cases are coming up from the TV industry lately. On Friday, actresses Rupali Ganguli and Kanchi Singh also informed that they are Covid positive. On the other hand, many crew members from the Colors TV show Dance Deewane 3 have also tested positive. The judges including Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar are reported safe.

COLORS' spokesperson on Dance Deewane 3 said, "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

On Friday Maharashtra and Mumbai reported record high Covid infections, health officials said. The state recorded its highest tally of 47,827 new infections on Friday, up from the previous high of 43,183 new cases registered on Thursday, as the overall tally increased to 29,040,076 -- adding over 1,00,000 infections in just three days, after recording 28,129,80 cases on March 31.