Abdu Rozik to play a cameo in THIS Hindi TV show

After his successful stint in Bigg Boss 16, Tazikstani singer Abdu Rozik is all set to mark his TV debut with the show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. According to ANI, the singer will make a cameo role and play a kidnapper in the daily soap.

Speaking to ANI about his role, Abdu expressed his excitement for his first Hindi fictional show. He said, "I am super excited for a cameo in my first fiction show ever. My character's name is also Abdu and he is a kidnapper. Ever since I have come to Mumbai, I have done a lot of shows but for the first time, I am playing a fictional character."

Sharing details about his role, he said, "However, I never thought I will play an adorable, trying-to-ber scary kidnapper in my life. The cherry on the cake is that most of my scenes are with the child actor of the show, Reeza Choudhary, and I hope the viewers will love watching us. The entire cast and crew are really warm and welcoming, I had great fun shooting with them."

Talking about Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the daily revolves around Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, Radha, played by Neeharika Roy, and Damini, played by Sambhabana Mohanty.

Abdu Rozik made his TV debut with the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Hosted by Salman Khan, Rozik was one of the most-loved contestants in the house and stayed inside for almost four months. However, he had to exit the show due to work commitments. He recently appeared in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a guest and had a great time performing tasks with the inmates.

